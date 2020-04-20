Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 2,312,300 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. BidaskClub lowered Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NASDAQ LE traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 470,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,230. The company has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

In other Lands’ End news, Director Jignesh Patel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $2,576,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

