Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post sales of $133.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.00 million. Lannett posted sales of $172.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $537.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.30 million to $542.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $582.34 million, with estimates ranging from $551.40 million to $618.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Lannett had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LCI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 368,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Lannett has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $346.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.