LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti dropped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMAT traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

