Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 551,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $99,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 220,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,723.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,249.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,205,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 926,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 359,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $11,668,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,637. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

