Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.66. 3,164,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

