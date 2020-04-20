Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 0% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $306,417.78 and $128,634.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,132,239 coins and its circulating supply is 19,132,227 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

