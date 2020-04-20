LockTrip Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002725 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, YoBit and HitBTC. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $12,993.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

