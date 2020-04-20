Loom Network (LOOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.07 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Allbit, Kucoin and IDEX. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.02695146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00222005 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,131,842 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CoinExchange, IDEX, Fatbtc, GOPAX, DragonEX, DEx.top, Allbit, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Kucoin, Binance, Tidex, LATOKEN, DDEX, Poloniex, Hotbit and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

