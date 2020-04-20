Loop Capital Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $490.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $438.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $394.54.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $14.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $437.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,992,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.86. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,607 shares of company stock worth $81,567,308 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Netflix by 20.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 232,353 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $66,313,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

