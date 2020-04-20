Loop Capital Lowers Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) to Sell

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CX. HSBC lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.96.
Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 7,539,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,444,480. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.