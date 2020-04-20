Loop Capital Lowers Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) to Sell

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CX. HSBC lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.96.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 7,539,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,444,480. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

