Lucas Capital Management Sells 2,244 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Lucas Capital Management cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for 2.7% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 547.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,071.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

