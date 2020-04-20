Lucas Capital Management Sells 3,594 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Lucas Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lucas Capital Management owned approximately 0.27% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 23,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBR traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,492. The stock has a market cap of $388.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 857.48% and a net margin of 93.97%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.2582 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

