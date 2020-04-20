LUXCoin (LUX) Price Tops $0.0717 on Top Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market cap of $629,546.15 and approximately $8,060.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,789,422 coins and its circulating supply is 8,782,190 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

