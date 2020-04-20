LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Tudor Pickering currently has $57.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
LYB has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.76.
LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 4,165,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 161,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 63,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
