LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Tudor Pickering currently has $57.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.76.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 4,165,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 161,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 63,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

