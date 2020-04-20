Manna Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Manna has a total market cap of $129,217.85 and $7.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,681,823 coins and its circulating supply is 660,061,842 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

