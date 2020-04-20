MARK.SPACE Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including COSS, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and Liquid. MARK.SPACE has a market cap of $267,133.65 and $100.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE (MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Liquid, BTC-Alpha and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

