Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $761.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $693.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Markel from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

MKL traded up $31.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $954.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,797. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.83. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $997.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,128.91.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 39.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Markel by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

