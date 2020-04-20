Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

DOOR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masonite International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 192,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. Masonite International has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $89.21.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.