MedicCoin Market Capitalization Tops $21,429.40 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $21,429.40 and $92.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.