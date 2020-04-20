MediShares (MDS) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One MediShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. MediShares has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $160,017.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

