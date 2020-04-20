Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $719.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday.

MTD traded up $25.04 on Friday, hitting $720.91. 161,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $684.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $732.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,192,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,824,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

