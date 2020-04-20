MicroBitcoin Market Cap Reaches $12.38 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.38 million and $4,309.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002143 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

