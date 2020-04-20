Mixin (XIN) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Mixin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $84.92 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be bought for $166.43 or 0.02407677 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00301468 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,273 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

