MKM Partners Cuts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $200.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Facebook from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.05.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.24. 16,096,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.15. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.