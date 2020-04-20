Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Shares of MHK traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.60. 1,212,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,139. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

