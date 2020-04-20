Morgan Stanley Trims The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price to $25.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 90,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,200. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,433,753.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 722,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

