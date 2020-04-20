Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Shopify by 157,453.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Shopify by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after purchasing an additional 146,890 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $39.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $629.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,806,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.71 and a 200-day moving average of $395.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.47 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $216.62 and a 12-month high of $644.95.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.41.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

