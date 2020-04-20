Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.70. 3,250,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,910. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

