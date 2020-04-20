Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.22. 10,493,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,043,115. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

