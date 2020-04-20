Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.4% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $18.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,838. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

