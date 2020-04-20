Moseley Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 62.4% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 5,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.9% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.13. 14,000,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,546,393. The stock has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

