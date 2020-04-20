Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,579. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

