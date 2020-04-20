Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 39,804 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 136,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,774.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

