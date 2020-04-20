Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $668,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,992,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,651. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $81.75.

