Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $783,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,547,000 after acquiring an additional 88,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,481,000 after acquiring an additional 123,354 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.73. 1,414,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,242. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

