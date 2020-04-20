Moseley Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,364 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,096,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,616,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 300,064 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $160.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 799,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,876. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.65.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

