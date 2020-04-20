Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $159.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,681,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,282,234. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $164.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.