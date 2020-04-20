Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.59. 2,591,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

