Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.75. 762,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,447. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $117.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

