Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 98,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.81 and a 52-week high of $124.18.

