Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after buying an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,224,000 after buying an additional 244,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after buying an additional 153,041 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,986,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $3.28 on Monday, reaching $184.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,449. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $187.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $163,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $107,493.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,829 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

