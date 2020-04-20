Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.7% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $67.09. 1,943,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,661. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.