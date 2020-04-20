Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.17. 10,729,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.09. The company has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

