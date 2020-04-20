Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 553 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,245,788. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.97. 72,147,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,813,896. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.