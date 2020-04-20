Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,600 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 773,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLI. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE MLI traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,654. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,577,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

