Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 2,573,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,876,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

MUSA traded up $5.36 on Friday, reaching $108.22. 737,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,409. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $105.31. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

