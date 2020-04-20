Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.68 Million

Brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report sales of $136.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $146.24 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $139.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $518.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.70 million to $542.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $528.83 million, with estimates ranging from $500.37 million to $558.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Myers Industries stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 119,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,545. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

