Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 3,962,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.24. 772,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,915. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.23. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

