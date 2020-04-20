National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 665,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National General in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in National General by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in National General by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in National General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of National General by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGHC stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. 309,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.76. National General has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National General will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

