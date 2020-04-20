Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

NTCO traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 663,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natura &Co stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

